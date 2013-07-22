Bluefoot Entertainment collaborates with ESPN on the British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland

Bluefoot Entertainment, based in West Hartford, CT, collaborated with ESPN on its Open Championship coverage for the sixth year in a row, producing essays, bumps and multiple opening sequences that will air throughout The Open, held this week at Muirfield. The videos showcase the unique faces and places that make up the beautiful country of Scotland. From the historic city of Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Inverness, the team traveled over a thousand miles, capturing images from each unique region. The videos touch on iconic aspects of Scottish history and culture, including bagpipers, kilt making, the famous Military Tattoo, scotch whiskey and even a haunted castle. Bluefoot partnered with Ian McShane to voiceover the pieces which were written by ESPN's Wright Thompson.

Bluefoot collaborated with ESPN on more than 20 Scottish video essays to give viewers a rich visual experience of Scotland. They will air throughout the Open Championship and can all be viewed at Bluefoot’s Web site.