Apple upgrades Final Cut Pro X for raw data editing, intros new laptop suitable for ENG

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X editing software just got a major free upgrade this week, as did Apple’s lightest laptop, which now includes a Retina display. Editors once disappointed with recent X versions should be pleasantly surprised that many of their stated needs have finally been met.

Now at version 10.0.6, Final Cut Pro X is available on the Mac App Store. The total cost of the software is $299.99, though the upgrade is free. FCP X requires OS X 10.6.8 or later to run on Macintosh computers.

The upgrade expands multichannel audio files directly in the timeline for precise editing of individual audio channels. It includes a new unified import window, which allows users to transfer media from both file-based cameras and folders of files. A redesigned “Share” interface was added, offering users the ability to export projects and range selections to one or more destinations.

The FCP X update also includes RED camera support with native REDCODE RAW editing and optional background transcode to Apple ProRes. MXF plug-in support that allows users to work natively with MXF files from import through delivery using third-party plug-ins. Dual viewers, each with a video scope display, allows users to compare shots to match action and color.

There’s an option to add chapter markers in the timeline for export to video files, DVD and Blu-ray disc. Range selection now preserves start and end points in the Event Browser and allows users to create multiple range selections on a single clip. Paste attributes window lets users choose specific effects to copy between clips.

Flexible Clip Connections allow one to keep Connected Clips in place when slipping, sliding or moving clips in the Primary Storyline. A freeze frame can be added to timelines with a single keystroke. Drop shadow effect with intuitive onscreen controls adjust position, edge falloff and angle.

There are new controls for combining audio from multiple angles within a Multicam Clip.

Compound Clip creation in the timeline now saves the clip in the Event Browser for re-use in other projects. XML 1.2 features metadata import and export for richer integration with third-party apps.

Apple also introduced a new version of its popular 13in MacBook Pro, featuring a Retina display and all-flash storage in a compact design. At 0.75 inches thick and 3.57lbs, the new portable 13in MacBook Pro with Retina display is 20-percent thinner and almost 1lb lighter than the current 13in MacBook Pro.

Ideally suited for ENG-style functionality, such as fast video editing and photography work, the new portable is now available through the Apple Online Store and Apple Retail Stores starting at $1699.