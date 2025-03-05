Sponsored: Why Today’s Broadcasters Rely on Quality and Performance to Stay Ahead

Broadcasting and content creation is changing—rapidly. This evolution is driven by new technology, shifting viewer demands, the convergence of traditional and new media platforms, and the need for multi-platform content delivery across TV, mobile, and streaming. Consider, for example, Deloitte’s recent finding that nearly half of Gen Z and 30% of Millennial consumers prefer social media videos and live streams over traditional broadcast channels.

As consumer demand shifts and traditional revenue streams erode, there’s immense pressure to adapt while managing more complex workflows required to deliver seamless content in real-time and on-demand across traditional and modern platforms.

As remote production and multi-channel streaming become the new standard, many broadcasters rely on outdated technology that can’t meet these demands. In its current form, it’s either incapable of handling the complexity of modern broadcasting, or its deployment is rigid, making it hard to scale and adapt the technology to these new demands.

In this environment, the risk of technical obsolescence is real, leading to costly and inefficient broadcast workflows, failure to seize new market or platform opportunities, and potential increases in downtime and outages. Now, more than ever, broadcasters need technology that ensures sustained performance—solutions that work today and adapt to the industry without spiking costs and complexity.

Why failing to adapt leads to long-term problems for broadcasting

In an industry that never stops changing, relying on outdated technology is a recipe for disaster. Many broadcasters fall into the trap of investing in short-term fixes that meet today’s needs but fail to adapt as the industry shifts. This approach leads to long-term issues that can cripple operations and lead to costly technical debt that can hinder growth.

Specific risk factors include:

Inability to scale for modern workflows : Outdated technology can struggle to handle new workflows, making broadcasters unable to meet growing production demands or audience expectations.

: Outdated technology can struggle to handle new workflows, making broadcasters unable to meet growing production demands or audience expectations. Higher operational costs due to constant upgrades : Broadcasters relying on outdated systems often need to invest heavily in major replacements or costly patchwork solutions to stay operational, diverting funds from strategic growth initiatives. Similarly, outdated systems can also cause inefficient workflows that strain operational budgets. In these cases, it takes more time for personnel to accomplish tasks that could be streamlined and simplified with more modern technology.

: Broadcasters relying on outdated systems often need to invest heavily in major replacements or costly patchwork solutions to stay operational, diverting funds from strategic growth initiatives. Similarly, outdated systems can also cause inefficient workflows that strain operational budgets. In these cases, it takes more time for personnel to accomplish tasks that could be streamlined and simplified with more modern technology. Loss of competitive edge: Broadcasters who fail to adopt future-ready technology risk falling behind competitors better equipped to deliver seamless, multi-platform content. This can lead to a decline in viewership and advertising revenue.

Failing to adapt doesn’t just affect performance—it impacts the bottom line. Broadcasters that fall behind face spiraling capital costs and the constant need for new investments to keep pace.

This is on top of a gradual reduction in the ability to innovate and remain competitive, which can cause viewership to drop, further escalating the negative impact on revenues.

Sticking with outdated technology is a risk broadcasters can’t afford. To maintain peak performance and safeguard long-term success, the technology that broadcasters use must improve alongside these industry changes.

The importance of sustained improvements to technology

Continuous adaptation in broadcasting doesn’t happen by chance. It’s the result of strong leadership, innovative thinking, a willingness to push beyond the status quo, and progressive technology that continues to meet customer needs.

To achieve this adaptability, broadcast technology must be supported by partners who are committed to delivering regular software updates, hardware upgrades, and enhancements informed by real user feedback and deep knowledge of where the industry is today and is going tomorrow. This ongoing innovation keeps technology relevant and efficient, aligning with broadcasters’ changing needs and ensuring it remains viable for the long term.

Ross Video’s TouchDrive TDx4 Production Switcher Control Panel. (Image credit: Ross Video)

One example is hardware designed with scalability in mind—like modular upgrades and flexible architectures . This allows broadcasters to expand and adapt their broadcast tech stacks without needing major infrastructure overhauls.

Another example is platforms that support software-defined processing functions such as frame sync, HDR conversions, multiviewers, and audio processing.

Cloud compatibility is a third example. By selecting technology providers that actively innovate and integrate on-premise and cloud technologies, broadcasters can shift all or part of their workflows to the cloud. This unlocks numerous benefits that would not be possible on older, on-premise-only tech stacks. This includes reduced capital expenditure tied to physical hardware deployments, the ability to automate workflows, and the option to use remote operations staff.

Ongoing improvements and innovation ensure that broadcast technology remains resilient and built to last. When technology partners actively incorporate feedback into product development, broadcasters benefit from solutions crafted to tackle real-world challenges, informed by the day-to-day hurdles they face.

5 qualities of an innovation-driven technology partner

Sustained quality and performance come from a commitment to continuous product improvement throughout its lifecycle.

The best technology partners ensure their solutions are built to last and stay closely engaged with their customers to anticipate emerging and future industry demands. By listening to customer feedback and aligning product development with industry trends, each new generation of products is designed with the lessons learned from previous versions. This ensures a foundation of reliability and performance that aligns with the changing needs of the broadcast industry.

This approach provides live broadcast and media organizations with the confidence that their technology investments will continue to deliver value over time, even as new challenges arise.

Here are five traits to look for in a technology partner that point to a commitment to continuous product improvements:

1. Proactive roadmaps that align with future industry trends

The most forward-thinking technology partners don’t just react to changes in the broadcast industry—they actively plan for them.

With the rise of IP-based production, UHD, cloud-based workflows, and virtual production, broadcasters need systems that can adapt to these technologies without disruptive overhauls. A partner with a proactive roadmap will consistently look ahead, ensuring their solutions can handle whatever the future holds.

Most importantly, best-in-class technology partners ensure their products are ready to integrate these innovations seamlessly when the time comes, giving broadcasters the confidence that their technology will remain competitive without constant upgrades.

David Ross at IBC 2024 on being a trusted technology partner

2. A commitment to innovation

It’s clear that the broadcast industry and consumer habits are far from static, and the technology needed to meet these demands can’t be either.

As technology and viewer demands change, so too must broadcasters and providers. A top-tier technology partner will demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement—regularly updating their products based on customer feedback and market demands. R&D will be focused on both solidifying and preserving what works and continuously finding opportunities to get ahead of where the market is heading.

Three signs to look for that indicate a strong commitment to improvement and scalability include:

Regular software and hardware updates: Continuous improvement means that your technology partner regularly releases updates that keep your systems performing at their best. This includes bug fixes and feature enhancements, security improvements, and new capabilities tailored to emerging needs.

Continuous improvement means that your technology partner regularly releases updates that keep your systems performing at their best. This includes bug fixes and feature enhancements, security improvements, and new capabilities tailored to emerging needs. Scalability for future growth : Your broadcast technology needs to be flexible and scalable to grow as you do. Whether you’re expanding your production footprint, adopting new workflows like remote production, increasing content output to enter new markets, or pivoting to emerging platforms, the right technology partner ensures that their systems can scale with you. Scalability is essential—your equipment should support HD and remote production models without requiring massive infrastructure investments.

: Your broadcast technology needs to be flexible and scalable to grow as you do. Whether you’re expanding your production footprint, adopting new workflows like remote production, increasing content output to enter new markets, or pivoting to emerging platforms, the right technology partner ensures that their systems can scale with you. Scalability is essential—your equipment should support HD and remote production models without requiring massive infrastructure investments. Customer-driven enhancements: Partners that prioritize customer feedback are the ones who understand the real challenges broadcasters face. Broadcasters should seek out partners who listen to their input and incorporate it into product development. This ensures that each new iteration of a product is even more aligned with the broadcaster’s specific needs, making systems more intuitive and better suited for real-world challenges.

This commitment to improvement and scalability helps broadcasters avoid obsolescence and ensures that their systems continue to perform optimally as new standards emerge.

3. A proven track record of long-term reliability

Long-term reliability is critical in an industry where downtime during a live broadcast can lead to lost revenue and damaged reputations. A reliable technology partner should have a proven track record of delivering high-performance solutions that consistently perform well in high-pressure environments like live sports, breaking news, and major events.

Look for technology partners with a long and rich history of innovation and stability and those with a proven track record of supporting top broadcasters with minimal downtime.

4. A commitment to modernization through innovation

To stay competitive, broadcasters need technology partners who are focused on continuously modernizing their products. This means ensuring that the systems being implemented today can easily adapt to tomorrow’s requirements without the need for frequent or expensive upgrades.

The best technology partners actively invest in the next wave of broadcast innovation. More importantly, they develop these products in a way that doesn’t require broadcasters to overhaul their entire setup regularly, allowing for continuous improvement without increasing costs.

Cloud production suites are a good example of this. Broadcasters can integrate parts of their existing suite with the cloud to expand and augment their production capabilities. These platforms give broadcasters remote, off-premise access to advanced production capabilities without the need to onboard new capital expenditures or overhaul their existing suites.

5. Flexible and scalable technology deployments

Finally, the right technology partner should offer flexible and scalable systems. As broadcasters expand their operations—whether adding new production capabilities, increasing content output, or moving into new markets—they need technology that can easily grow with them.

Carbonite Ultra 60 production switcher with a modular frame that is designed to grow with your production requirements. (Image credit: Ross Video)

Flexibility means that systems can be quickly adjusted to meet new operational demands without the need for major reconfigurations. A flexible system ensures that broadcasters can remain agile and adapt to industry changes in real-time.

As broadcasters face new demands, they also need systems that can scale with them without causing downtime or disruptions. Whether increasing content volume, streamlining and automating workflows, or moving into new markets, the right technology partner designs solutions with scalability in mind. This minimizes the need for disruptive overhauls while allowing broadcasters to meet new challenges head-on.

Sustaining broadcast operations with technology innovation

Maintaining peak performance in a changing broadcast industry requires technology that delivers longevity through adaptability and continuous improvement. This means solutions built with software-defined architectures, regular updates, and improvement cycles that adapt to industry standards. The key is adopting new advancements while ensuring backward compatibility so broadcasters can innovate without disrupting existing workflows.

Longevity in technology also stems from robust design—products must be stress-tested to operate reliably under demanding conditions and flexible enough to integrate new capabilities as needs change. While no system can fully anticipate the unknown, the right foundation allows broadcasters to adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities without constant overhauls.

Broadcasters should partner with technology providers who prioritize sustained quality and reliability through thoughtful design and a commitment to incremental yet impactful innovation. This approach keeps operations resilient and allows broadcasters to meet viewer expectations with confidence and consistency.

The Ins & Outs of Today’s Signal Transport

As the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry stands at the crossroads of technological transformation, the choices you make today will define your operational success in the future.

Whether you’re planning to build or upgrade new facilities, our comprehensive whitepaper, “ The Ins & Outs of Today’s Signal Transport ,” provides the essential insights you need to make the best decision for your organization today and tomorrow.

Learn how the right transport tech can lead to significant workflow improvements from industry experts who advised the world’s largest companies.