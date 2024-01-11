Phil Kurz Looks Ahead to 2024

Once again, it’s time to look at where television technology will take us in 2024.

It’s hard to believe that it is once again time to dust off the cobwebs from the crystal ball and make my Top 10 predictions for television technology-related developments in 2024.

Fair warning: My crystal ball is as clear as yours. So, the following is really based on the conversations I’ve had, stories I have written, the stories from others and a bit of noodling on my part to develop the list.

In no particular order, here it is. For those reading online, I’ve added links to many to help you understand how I have arrived at these prognostications. Enjoy.