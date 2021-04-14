YouTube Tops Among Ad-Supported Streamers

NEW YORK—YouTube has become the ad-supported streamer of choice on Connected TVs (CTV) among U.S. consumers, according to new research from Integral Ad Science. Of the more than 1,000 consumers surveyed, more than half cited a preference for YouTube.

Streaming is becoming more and more popular on CTV, with 88% of consumers reporting to have watched streaming video content on CTV. Of those, 61% prefer YouTube over other options; the next closest streamer was Hulu at 43%.

In December 2020, more than 120 million people in the U.S. streamed either YouTube or YouTube on their TV screens, per YouTube.

“After a period of rapid growth, CTV is now officially consumers’ preferred streaming device and YouTube tops the list of ad-supported streaming services that people watch on CTV,” said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. “This new research makes it clear that YouTube is the place to be for marketers looking to follow consumers’ attention, and they can do so confidently because IAS now offers brand safety and suitability solutions for YouTube CTV.”

On the topic of brand safety, IAS found that 58% of consumers have encountered questionable content on YouTube CTV. This relates to advertisers as 83% of consumers are likely to skip an ad that plays on questionable YouTube content.

Additionally, 44% of consumers are more receptive to YouTube CTV ads near brand suitable, premium content. Meanwhile, 40% say that they are most likely to finish an ad on YouTube if it is relevant to the video they are watching.