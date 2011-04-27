YouTube Store to offer streaming premium movie rentals

Google will begin making on-demand premium streaming movies available from its YouTube Store next week, according to several media reports.

Unlike previous efforts, this streaming endeavor will make available premium movies and directly compete with similar over-the-top (OTT) offerings from Netflix and Apple’s iTunes. What makes this effort different from YouTube’s short films and TV shows already available are deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal and Warner Bros. to make streaming movie content available, according to a report on The Wrap.

While the report prompted a statement for Google saying it has offered streaming movies for more than a year, the anticipated launch next week would represent the first time the YouTube Store has made premium movies available on demand.