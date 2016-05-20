YouTube Plans Virtual Reality App

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—YouTube is jumping in to virtual reality, as the company has announced its plan to launch a dedicated virtual reality app. The new app is specifically designed for Google’s Daydream, an Android-powered VR platform.

The NBA, Buzzfeed and Tastemade will help create VR experiences for the app, YouTube reported. The company is also working with VR camera manufacturers to make them available to YouTube content creators; VR capabilities are expected to be added to YouTube production facilities in New York and Los Angeles.

