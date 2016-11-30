YouTube Launches 4K Live Streaming

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—YouTube has had the ability to showcase 4K videos since 2010, but now it will be able to offer 4K live streams as well. In a post on its official blog, YouTube announced that live 4K streams would now be available for both standard and 360-degree videos.

“Supporting this format will let creators and partners stream incredibly high-resolution video, and let viewers enjoy the clearest picture possible when watching a live stream on 4K-supported devices,” wrote Kurt Wilms, senior product manager for YouTube.

Users will be able to stream 4K/2160p content at either 30 frames per second or 60 frames per second.

One of the first opportunities for viewers to check out a live 4K stream will be on Dec. 1 for the Game Awards, which will be available at 9 p.m. EST on YouTube.