YouTube Debuts HDR for Live Streams

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube live streams now have the potential to be viewed in high dynamic range (HDR), according to a YouTube blog post. At first, HDR capability will only be available to creators with a supported encoder and viewers with supported devices, but there are plans to expand.

YouTube began supporting HDR videos back in 2016. The addition of HDR quality to live streams brings “the most spectacular image quality for live content yet,” the company said in its blog.

To support HDR content for live streams, video creators need to use a compatible encoder—YouTube cites Mirillis Action, Cobalt and Telestream encoders—and a camera that supports HDR video with either PQ or HLG color standards.

Viewers will be able to watch HDR live streams on supported HDR devices, including the YouTube app on HDR TVs, casting to Chromecast Ultra devices connected to HDR TVs, Android-based mobile devices with an HDR display and Windows and Mac PCs with HDR graphics support and an HDR display.

YouTube says that it is working to expand options for creators to stream HDR from additional encoders and mobile devices.