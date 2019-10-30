YouTube Debuts Interactive Special, ‘A Heist With Markiplier’

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—Think you’d be able to successfully rob a highly secure museum of its classic antiquities? YouTube is providing viewers the chance to find out without, you know, the threat of actual jail time.

“A Heist With Markiplier” is the first interactive special from YouTube that follows a branching narrative format where the viewer controls the outcome. The video stars YouTube content creator Markiplier as he attempts to rob a classic museum, with the viewer controlling all of the actions that could lead to a big payday or, in some cases, an untimely death.

YouTube joins other previous media companies that have created interactive videos to try and further engage consumers. Netflix, most notably, did so with the full-length movie “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” and Tinder crafted its own interactive story for its users.

“A Heister With Markiplier” was produced by Markiplier and Rooster Teeth.

Watch the video here.