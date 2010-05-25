Yes satellite services expands into VOD, Internet TV with Pilat Media

Israel's Yes satellite services has launched video-on-demand (VOD) and broadband services using Pilat Media’s IBMS:OnDemand, an add-on module that supports multiplatform on-demand services within the IBMS broadcast management system.

Yes and Pilat Media worked together closely during the deployment, integrating IBMS with the broadcaster's NDS and Harmonic systems to produce an efficient multiplatform workflow for the nonlinear environment. IBMS controls content reingestion in MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 formats. It also inserts extra metadata that enables searching of the VOD content, together with the scheduling and distribution of that content through the nonlinear delivery infrastructure. Yes has also leveraged the IBMS system's multilanguage capacity to streamline efficient handling of complex multiplatform services in English, Hebrew, Arabic and Russian.