XOR Media helps WJCT lead the way for PBS NRT file delivery
XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) announces that WJCT, Jacksonville’s community-supported public broadcasting station is one of the leaders for the PBS Non-Real Time (NRT) file-based program delivery system.
WJCT has aired over 1,400 NRT HD programs playing natively off the BMLex/MediaClient 5-none play-to-air server. Programming is delivered as MXF AS-03 files to the server and played direct to air without any external processing.
The IP attached XOR MediaClient codecs natively support the PBS MXF AS-03 file format providing seamless file-based workflows for member stations deploying the PBS NRT program delivery system, as well as reducing the cost of local encoding.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox