XOR Media helps WJCT lead the way for PBS NRT file delivery

XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) announces that WJCT, Jacksonville’s community-supported public broadcasting station is one of the leaders for the PBS Non-Real Time (NRT) file-based program delivery system.

WJCT has aired over 1,400 NRT HD programs playing natively off the BMLex/MediaClient 5-none play-to-air server. Programming is delivered as MXF AS-03 files to the server and played direct to air without any external processing.

The IP attached XOR MediaClient codecs natively support the PBS MXF AS-03 file format providing seamless file-based workflows for member stations deploying the PBS NRT program delivery system, as well as reducing the cost of local encoding.