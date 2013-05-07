WZZM Goes Live with Bitcentral Precis 4 and Oasis

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — The Gannett company's Grand Rapids, Michigan-based station WZZM has gone live on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 and Oasis news production, playout and archiving solution.



Precis 4.0 brings four channels of playout and media object server workflow integration and efficiency to the ABC affiliate's newsroom. The system meets simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet a growing number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers have flexibility to choose from brands including Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create, enabling newsrooms to do more with current resources. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also integrated in Precis 4, giving users choices among popular newsroom computer systems.



Journalists can see and use all of the station’s content the field and remotely contribute their packages back to the station using the Precis and Oasis system.