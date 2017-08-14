WUSF Television to Cease Broadcasting Oct. 15

TAMPA, FLA.—The clock had been ticking on WUSF TV since it announced that it was selling its spectrum as part of the incentive auction back in February of this year, but now a final broadcasting date has officially been announced. WUSF Public Media will end the broadcasting of the University of South Florida television channel at the end of Sunday, Oct. 15.

WUSF TV was sold in the auction for $18.7 million. WUSF radio stations are not affected by the sale and will continue broadcasting.

“WUSF TV’s high-quality programming will continue through the final sign-off date,” said WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky. “Going forward, our focus will be on providing greater opportunities for USF students to engage with media and technology in the WUSF studios, and on our highly successful radio stations that are attracting record audiences. There is a clear demand for accurate news and quality entertainment, and we will continue to provide that for the community and the University of South Florida.”

PBS’s primary member station in Tampa, WEDU, was in overlap with WUSF TV channel. When WUSF TV goes dark, some of its programming will be shown by WEDU.

More information can be found on WUSF Public Media’s website.