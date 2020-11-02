Wurl Sees Sizable Q3 Gains in Streaming Hours, Ads
By Phil Kurz
Company points to surge as evidence that AVOD is future of TV
PALO ALTO, Calif.—Streaming video distribution and ad services provider Wurl has announced the hours people spent viewing video streamed by its service grew 43% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Q2 and 98% year-over-year.
The number of ads served also were up sharply for the quarter, posting an increase of 129% from the previous quarter, Wurl said. This growth underscores what the company says is proof that the future of TV is ad-supported linear streaming.
“Everything is accelerating. Leading studio brands are distributing their highest quality programming to CTV [connected television] on new streaming channels. Streaming viewing time is exploding and advertisers are following the viewers,” Wurl CEO Sean Doherty said. “Outpacing the growth of SVOD, ad-supported streaming services are the go-to destination for millions of TV viewers around the world.”
A total of 159 channels launched on the Wurl Network in Q3, taking its channel count to more than 500, the company said.
More information is available on the company’s website.
