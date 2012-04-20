WTVF improves news production workflow

WTVF, the Landmark Media Enterprises CBS affiliate in Nashville, TN, has selected the Marquis Broadcast Medway software tool kit to enhance its workflow.

The station is using Medway to import files into its Avid ISIS system for editing, check them into Avid Interplay and send finished sequences to the Avid AirSpeed MultiStreams for playout, said station chief photographer Mike Rose.

"This saves exporting/importing times and helps all workflows because much of the work is farmed out, therefore not tying up the editor," he added.

One of the main reasons the station selected Medway was because of its support for XDCAM 35EX, said Rose. While it is used in a variety of ways, the station uses it most to get clips checked into Interplay, explained Rose.

"Medway watches a folder where our Rhozet Carbon Coder drops clips that have been flipped to XDCAM 35EX, such as user-generated content or network footage from CNN or CBS, and checks them into a Medway folder in our Interplay database. We need to drop 50-70 clips a day," said Rose. Previously, these clips were ingested via baseband.

Medway also provides a path for the station to move content to its website, which is hosted by WorldNow. Medway moves news content over to the WorldNow video encoders. In addition, Medway is used to move material from WTVF's Avid ISIS to its Omneon server including promotion material for all newscasts and full length shows for WTVF's second channel, NewsChannel 5 Plus.