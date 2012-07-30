WTLW-TV Modernizes With Myers

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.: Myers Information Systems announced a successful integration of the company’s ProTrack TV product for Lima, Ohio, Christian broadcaster, WTLW-TV. The Myers suite also provides support to the West Ohio Sports Net (WOSN), an affiliated community outreach sports channel.



“Our previous traffic software was installed in 1992,” said WTLW/WOSN traffic manager Kelli Getz. “… After going through the ProTrack demo, we felt Myers was the right one for our needs... On-site training meant extra long days for station staff, “but it was well worth it ... all our questions were answered and the material was presented in an understandable manner.”