WSB-TV Uses Nexidia Dialogue Search

ATLANTA —Cox Media Group’s Atlanta ABC affiliate, WSB-TV, has deployed Nexidia Dialogue Search to find content quickly within its audio and video library, much of which lacks descriptive metadata. WSB-TV’s library contains more than 40,000 hours of video and is constantly growing. Dialogue Search uses patented technology to search for any spoken word or phrase.



“Many of our digital assets were in danger of languishing in the archive simply because we didn’t have the resources to log them properly, which made them difficult if not impossible to find in a search,” said Gary Alexander, director of engineering at WSB-TV. “But with Dialogue Search, we can easily discover content we never would have been able to find otherwise. Then we can send the information directly to our MAM system and follow our established production processes to insert the content into our stories. The lightning-fast searches and seamless integration with our workflow make it much easier to make better use of our media library.”



Users type any combination of words or phrases into the Dialogue Search interface, and it will find any media clip in the system where those words or phrases are spoken. Users can preview results in a video player without having to scroll through numerous clips to find a specific sound bite. Once clips are chosen, WSB-TV uses its MAM system to retrieve the content from LTO media and put it directly into its production asset management system. From there content follows its usual news production workflow.



“WSB-TV is one of the oldest stations in the South and has many decades worth of recorded history to draw upon for its programming,” said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia’s media and entertainment division. “Dialogue Search gives WSB-TV a way to make use of that history by finding critical bits of content from the past that it wouldn't have found otherwise, and then merging that content into today's stories using today's production tools.”



Bridge Digital, a Nexidia reseller in the southeastern United States, handled the sale.