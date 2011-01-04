WSAZ-TV improves news workflow as part of HD transition, says Lake

For WSAZ-TV, the Gray Television-owned NBC affiliate serving Huntington and Charleston, WV, the transition to local HD news is about more than producing better looking stories. It’s about moving to a more efficient workflow.

The station is using the transition as an opportunity to bring an end to tape-based acquisition and tape-to-tape editing in favor of a more efficient digital workflow that puts video editing on the desktop of everyone in the newsroom.

According to station operations manager Edwin Lake, that’s especially important because of the volume of news WSAZ produces and shares between its newsrooms in the two cities.

In this podcast interview, Lake discusses the station’s HD transition, the new workflow, and the unique challenges and opportunities the project presents.