World Cup: Net Insight's Nimbra tapped for HD, 3D Transport



Net Insight, a developer of transport solutions for new media, IP and broadcast needs, networks Plans delivery of simultaneous live HD and 3D feeds of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa this summer to at least nine global media operators (and major U.S. rights holder ESPN).



Net Insight, which is based in Stockholm, said the entire global four-week sports event will be fed entirely live in HD for the first time.



The participating partners will deploy Net Insight's Nimbra 680 platform to deliver live video coverage (and broadband services) to a worldwide audience (estimated by the Cup's promoters) to be in the range of 1.5 billion viewers. World Cup feeds affect about 130 countries.



Net Insight will also transport ESPN's ambitious slate of 3D broadcasts from various venues in South Africa for the soccer tourney. Disney-owned ESPN will soon launch its own 3D-dedicated channel and currently plans cover as many as two dozen World Cup contests games in 3D.



The Nimbra 680 high-capacity multiservice switch integrates an array of video and audio interfaces (ASI, SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, AES/EBU) with native support for IP/Ethernet.



