Worker Dies in Massachusetts Tower Accident



Boston.com reported Worker dies in fall from Mass. Broadcast tower. The article said that the worker was killed Wednesday while working on a tower in Newton, Mass. which is owned by the American Tower Corp. The article didn't identify the worker or the tower crew subcontractor, and didn't provide details about stations using the tower.



Google Earth provided the coordinates for a search on the FCC ASR Website for the Antenna Structure Registration – 1004623. The 1101-foot tower has side-mounted antennas used by TV stations WBPX-TV, WMFP and WYDN. The top-mounted antennas are used by nine Boston area FM radio stations.



