WNYF Picks Broadcast Pix for HD Transition

Granite 1000

Independent student-run station WNYF at SUNY Fredonia has opted for a new Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 video production system. The acquisition will not only upgrade production quality to HD, but will shift operations to a file-based workflow.



The State University of New York campus produces an array of original programming including news, campus event coverage, cooking and game shows and PSAs. Live coverage of men’s hockey home games are available via a fiber feed and there is talk of broadcasting live basketball as well.



Station team leader T. John McCune praises the Granite 1000 for its cost-effectiveness in transitioning WNYF to HD. He said the numerous built-in tools are easy to use and the included Fluent workflow software with nulti-view capabilities have replaced the old control room monitor wall with a single LCD screen.



Support hardware for the Granite 1000 includes computer stations for prompter and automation control, a Yamaha audio board, two legacy tape decks and an Apple Mac Pro equipped with a Blackmagic Design DeckLink capture card for ingest.



