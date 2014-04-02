WLWT Goes Live on Bitcentral

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Hearst Television’s Cincinnati, Ohio-based WLWT went live on Bitcentral’s Precis, Oasis and Wellspring products.



Precis powers an end-to-end playout workflow from ingest through unprecedented MOS integration with popular newsroom computer systems and craft editors. Precis provides options by integrating with best-of-breed solutions to meet the simultaneous production needs for broadcast and the ever-growing number of digital platforms.



Oasis and Wellspring provide asset management, archive and disaster recovery platform that will enable WLWT to automatically archive stories, other media and metadata with built in sharing and collaboration tools for seamless access by other Hearst Television facilities.