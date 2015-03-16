WKBN-TV Unveils New Set Via Ross Video Virtual Technologies

ONTARIO, CANADA – WKBN-TV, a CBS-affiliated station in Youngstown, Ohio, unveiled their new studio space, which utilizes Ross Video’s virtual technologies. The set combines virtual and augmented reality pieces with real elements.

WKBN previously used a Ross Synergy Switcher, Overdrive automation and three XPression graphic engines. To incorporate the new design, WKBN added three more XPression systems, UX Virtual Content Software and three Furio VR-One robotic heads for each camera, one with a Furio Robo Dolly and six meters of track.

Anthony Ferguson of Studio A Designs, working with Ross Videos’ virtual design team, crafted the overall design of the set.