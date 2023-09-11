Wiztivi Unveils Framework as a SaaS Offering

PARIS—Wiztivi, a provider of solutions for multi-screen app development and cloud gaming, announced that its development Framework is available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), enabling developers everywhere to write code once and natively render it across all major TV, mobile, web and game console platforms.

“Our expansion into the SaaS model is a strategic step forward, aligning our Framework to more adeptly address the pressing demands of the industry. This move not only enriches our offering but changes the market dynamic by making cross-platform development accessible to everyone. We are committed to offering solutions like this that drive our clients and the industry forward.” said Adhish Kulkarni, CEO of Wiztivi.

Wiztivi, has built its Framework to enable developers to create once and deploy natively across a wide range of devices, from smart TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles, to web interfaces with a consistent user experience. The Framework’s native rendering engine allows improved performance and covers all major OS platforms, including Samsung, LG, AppleTV, Android, HiSense and Linux, the company said.

Enabling access to the Framework as a SaaS solution is an industry-first, according to the company.

It offers flexibility and scalability for developers everywhere to leverage a cloud-based solution to compile and deploy their applications across multiple platforms. This solution opens the door for small and medium sized development houses as well as large system integrators to rapidly flex their delivery capabilities without the need for platform-specific expertise, the company reported.