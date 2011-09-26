With new NFL deal, ESPN can broadcast ‘Monday Night Football’ in 3-D

All-sports network ESPN has announced an eight-year, $15.2 billion deal with the National Football League (NFL) that gives it the rights to telecast 17 “Monday Night Football” games per season for eight additional seasons (2014-2021) and, as of the 2014 season, distribute those games in stereoscopic 3-D. Whether those games are delivered into subscribers’ homes in any significant numbers remains to be seen.

The comprehensive, multiplatform agreement runs from 2014 to 2021 and includes a provision for 3-D broadcast rights. The new deal covers everything from new studio programming beginning this season to availability of games on the WatchESPN mobile app, to the Pro Bowl and expanded highlight rights across ESPN's television and digital platforms.

The network said that during the 2010 season, NFL content represented 39 percent of the page views generated on ESPN.com — the highest of any sport.