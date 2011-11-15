With deadline quickly approaching, Super Committee decision on auctions up remains unclear, says Hyman

As the Nov. 23 deadline for the Super Committee, appointed by Congress to find about $1.5 trillion in cuts to the federal budget, quickly approaches, full-power television broadcasters are left wondering what will happen to their spectrum.

One item under consideration by the Super Committee is authorizing the FCC to conduct voluntary incentive auctions as a way to raise funds for the Treasury and the first step in the agency's vision of freeing up spectrum for wireless broadband service.

According to Mark Hyman, Washington, D.C., counsel for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, despite being just a little more than a week away from the deadline, it remains uncertain what the Super Committee will recommend, if anything at all, regarding the authorization.

Hyman will deliver the luncheon keynote Nov. 17 in Burbank, CA, at the daylong Mobile DTV engineering event being co-produced by Broadcast Engineering and the Open Mobile Video Coalition. Listen to Hyman's preview of his remarks in this week's podcast interview.

