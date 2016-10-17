WISH-TV Makes Move to ChyronHego’s PRIME Ecosystem

MELVILLE, N.Y.—After previously using ChryonHego’s Channel Box system, Indianapolis-based WISH-TV has announced that it is making the move to the company’s new PRIME Ecosystem for channel branding. The 24-hour news channel made the upgrade to utilize the system’s new rendering capabilities.

WISH-TV used the Channel Box system to send non-newscast information to air automatically during specific programming. One operation the station used it for was the “L bar,” a group of graphics on the left and bottom portion of the screen, which were built by the station’s graphics team. The PRIME system will now build off of Channel Box and add next-generation, future-proof technology, per ChyronHego.

ChyronHego’s Creative Services team will assist WISH-TV with its customization of the PRIME Ecosystem.