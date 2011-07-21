Winegard Releases Consumer DTV Signal Meter Aimed at Travelers

BURLINGTON, IOWA: Winegard is helping snowbirds and vagabonds find TV channels from the road. The antenna concern has released the new SensarPro signal meter for those Winnebago armchair engineers.



“Finding local programming used to be a fairly simple task back in the days of analog signal when reception could be fine tuned by slowly adjusting the antenna and watching the television screen as the picture improves,” said Winegard’s Aaron Engberg. “Ever since the 2009 digital transition, RVers have struggled to find local channels; with a digital signal, you either have it or you don’t. The Winegard SensarPro gives visual and audio feedback to make locating TV signals fast and efficient.”



Designed to work with all amplified Sensar antennas, the Winegard SensarPro is an all-in-one product that acts as a signal meter, adjustable amplifier and wall-plate power supply. The device can be customized for specific search modes and allows the operator to find peak signal strength prior to channel scan. Built-in amplification gives RVers up to 10 dB of gain for increased performance or the ability to lower the gain when positioned near a tower. It features adjustable audio feedback to make aiming the antenna easier. Winegard’s offering the SensarPro for $69.99 MSRP.