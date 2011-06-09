WHYY Adds Broadcast Pix Granite Production Systems



PHILADELPHIA, Pa.: Philadelphia’s PBS member station, WHYY-TV has deployed a Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 live video production systems as part of a control room refurbishment in its content production center and a Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 at a new interactive learning facility, the Dorrance H. Hamilton Media Commons.



“We are delighted with both of our Granite systems,” said Bill Weber, vice president and CTO for WHYY Public Media. “They give us plenty of bang for our buck and greatly reduced our equipment costs. Plus, Granite is a very stable, high quality production switcher, and provides the tools we need for sophisticated live multi-camera video programs and event productions.”



In addition to video production, the 8,000 square foot Commons facility also contains classrooms, multi-station editing rooms, field equipment, and a multimedia studio that can accommodate up to 300 people. The station produces several original television programs and in addition, is involved in developing programs for Internet streaming.



