WHUT-TV Installs SGL FlashNet Archive



Washington, D.C. PBS member station WHUT-TV has installed a Software Generation Ltd. (SGL) FlashNet system for long term content storage and retrieval. The system is an integral part of the station’s new digital master control operation and was installed by Burst Communications, a Denver-based systems integration company.



The FlashNet archive system is interfaced to three Omneon Spectrum video file servers and is controlled by a Harris ADC automation system. A Spectra Logic T120 LTO robotic tape unit provides long-term content storage. The robotic unit is paired with a RAID disk drive cache system for buffering content being moved in or out of tape storage.



“In designing the workflow and assembling the system components, the fundamental concern was in finding products that had been proven to work together,” said Jim Schoedler, CO system architect and designer at Burst Communications. “All of the vendors who provided key components of the workflow agreed that SGL was a known quantity that had been successfully integrated in past projects.”



The new system is an integral part of WHUT-TV multiple stream broadcast operation, and replaces a manual operation that could only provide single channel support.



WHUT-TV is owned and operated by Washington’s Howard University



