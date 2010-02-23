WHUT-TV expands with SGL digital archive

Software Generation (SGL) has provided a FlashNet archive at WHUT-TV, a PBS station owned and operated by Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The SGL archive is an element of the station’s new digital master control system that allows WHUT-TV to air multiple channels of TV programming in both SD and HD. The system replaces a single-channel manual operation.

The archive is interfaced to three Omneon Spectrum servers: one for on-air, one for on-air backup and one for ingesting content. The SGL FlashNet software is controlled by a Harris ADC automation system, which orchestrates the overall flow of content between servers and the archive. Long-term storage is provided by a Spectra Logic T120 LTO tape robotic archive device. An archive cache of RAID disk drives acts as a buffer when moving content from tape storage to and from the servers.