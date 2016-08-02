White House Unveils Drone-Boost Plan

WASHINGTON—The White House is showing its support for the increased use of drones, announcing a plan for the integration of drones into daily life and commerce. The White House Office of Science and Technology based these new rules off of the FAA’s previously announced Small UAS rules. Though there were no strict privacy rules issued, the National Telecommunication’s & Information Administration developed privacy recommendations for best practice, as well as other practices for the likes of TV and film users, including reasonable efforts to provide prior notice; limiting the collection, use and storage of data; protecting collected data; and monitoring and complying with state laws.

TVT’s sister publication Broadcasting & Cable has the full story here.