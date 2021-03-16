White House Plans $1.5B COVID Vaccine Campaign Across TV, Radio and Digital

WASHINGTON—A $1.5 billion public relations campaign across TV, radio and digital platforms to promote the COVID-19 vaccine is in the works by the White House, according to a report from STAT.

Congress and the Biden Administration have set aside the $1.5 billion in funds, which come from the COVID-19 relief package recently passed, to target three groups that are reported to be more reluctant to receive a vaccination: young people, people of color and conservatives, STAT reported. The campaign is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

As for the content of the campaign, administration officials are aware that messages from President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci may not be effective with some of these groups, so there are plans to recruit celebrities and local officials to promote the pro-vaccine message.

Shortly after taking office, President Biden announced that his administration would kick off a public vaccination campaign with the goal of convincing every American adult to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

This new campaign will be in addition to already seen efforts by the administration to utilize broadcast to tout the need and safety of the vaccine. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have appeared on TV and radio, as has Dr. Fauci, Yale’s Marcella Nunez-Smith and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins.