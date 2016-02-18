WFMZ-TV Acquires Panasonic Mountable Cameras, Video Wall

NEWARK, N.J.—WFMZ-TV is settling into its new studio in downtown Allentown, Pa., with the addition of nine Panasonic AW-HE130 mounted remote control cameras. Five of these pan/tilt/zoom cameras will be set up in the new downtown studio, while the other four will be used at the station’s main studio for newsroom standups, weather and boardwalk shots.

The AW-HE130 measure 7x9x9-inch and incorporates high-sensitivity, low-noise 1/2.86-inch 3-MOS imagers. Additional features include Power over Ethernet+, multistream transmission of H.264 HD video and audio, up to 1080/60p at 24 Mbps. The cameras are all mounted on the ceiling and can be remotely controlled through the station’s main studio.

The station also acquired Panasonic’s 55-inch TH-55LFV50LCD video wall, installed in a 4x4 configuration as a backdrop for its anchors. The LED backlit displays offer 800cd/m2 brightness and contrast for color reproduction. Features for the TH-LFV50 include a built-in cooling fan, a 5.3-mm bezel, and integrated software to manage content on each screen.

This new studio for WFMZ-TV was part of a redevelopment plan for the downtown Allentown area.