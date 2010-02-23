Wegener Warns of F2Q10 Operating Loss

DULUTH, GA.: Content distributor Wegener said today it would post an operating loss for the second quarter of this year, even as it struggles to regain listing compliance on the NASDAQ. The, company, which distributes content via satellite, said it received a 180-day extension from the stock exchange to come back into compliance at a hearing in mid-January. The extension gives Wegener until June 7 to show stockholder equity of at least $2.5 million, a market value of $35 million in listed securities or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 for the previous year or two of the three most recently completed quarters. Wegener’s (NASDAQ: WGNR) share price must also be at $1 for at least 10 days. It’s trading today at around 16 cents.



“We presented a very comprehensive plan to NASDAQ, and while no assurances can be given, we are working in a very focused manner to achieve that plan,” said Wegener chief Troy Woodbury. “There clearly are significant obstacles in our path and we will be reporting an operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2010 which ends on Feb. 26, 2010.”



A previously announced reverse-stock split remains on hold until company performance demonstrates the ability to support the move.



Wegener reported a net loss of $990,000 or 8 cents a share on revenues of $1.9 million for the

first fiscal quarter of 2010, ending Nov. 27, 2009.



