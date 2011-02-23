Web-enabled stationary CE devices to number 1 billion by 2015

The number of Web-enabled, stationary consumer electronic devices will total 1 billion by 2015, according to the latest projection from research firm In-Stat.

In-Stat, which recently published “The Global Market for Web-Enabled "Smart" CE Devices,” divides Web-enabled devices into two categories: those with the ability to connect directly to the Internet or to a home network and “smart" devices that deliver IP-based video content for viewing on the device itself or on a separate screen. The research firm expects both types to experience exponential growth over the next five years.

“Smart TVs and Blu-ray players (that support online apps) will constitute over 50 percent of all Web-enabled CE device shipments worldwide in 2015,” said Keith Nissen, In-Stat principal analyst.

According to Nissen, North America and Europe will remain the primary regional markets for Web-enabled, stationary CE devices. Over the next five years, both will see a 23 percent compounded annual growth rate and will account for about 70 percent of the global market, Nissen said.

The research firm found that



The popularity of over-the-top (OTT) video is creating interest in enhancing the IP video capabilities of cable, satellite and IPTV set-top boxes (STBs). This is creating a growing market for hybrid STBs.

Most Blu-ray Disc players and recorders shipped will be both network-enabled and Web-enabled devices.