Weather Channel Accumulates Panasonic AJ-PX5000G Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.—A new wave of Panasonic cameras are arriving at The Weather Channel, as the network recently purchased four AJ-PX5000G 2/3-inch 2.2M 3-MOS P2 HD AVC-Ultra shoulder-mount camcorders. These cameras will replace an older generation of P2 gear previously used by The Weather Channel and will handle production for long-form programming.

The AJ-PX5000G models is a full-sized camera that offers versatile audio and features Wi-Fi. The camera is also provides uplink device support for LiveU products, which The Weather Channel will plan to take advantage of by pairing it with LiveU’s Central cloud-based IP management platform. The PX5000G can also wirelessly transmit high-resolution proxies.

The Weather Channel has been using Panasonic P2 cameras since the mid-2000s, according to the Panasonic press release.