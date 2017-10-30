WBOC-TV Boosts Audio With Klotz’s g2 System

MUNICH—WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Md., has a shiny new audio system from Klotz Communications, as the CBS affiliate has recently acquired the g2 audio platform as part of a studio upgrade.

The g2 audio engine was ordered in a 48 in/24 out configuration with a DSP farm that includes audio delay, six-band parametric EQ, dynamic processing and can communicate via IP networking with WBOC-TV’s Grass Valley Ignite system. The g2 system has the capacity to grow to 144 inputs and outputs by adding additional analog or digital sources and destinations.

The g2 audio and DSP engine are compatible with Klotz’s older generation Vadis technology that WBOC-TV employed. It can be combined and controlled by third party products such as the GV Ignite and can operate without a console. All previously programmed Ignite settings can be re-used with the g2 software.