Waves Audio version 9 plug-ins support live applications

Legions of loyal Waves Audio users have been waiting for the acclaimed audio plug-in company to release 64-bit versions of its audio processing software products.

Version 9, now available, fully supports 64-bit operating systems. Version 9 can also be integrated with consoles used in concert and live broadcast applications. Desks that are capable of incorporating V9 plug-ins include boards manufactured by Yamaha, Allen & Heath, DiGiCo, and Venue.

Authorization activation via USB flash drive and an individual’s License Cloud is now available.