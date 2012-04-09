Waterman Delivers HD Local News With JVC ProHD



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC announced that Waterman Broadcasting has successfully transitioned two Florida-based stations, NBC affiliate WBBH-TV and ABC affiliate WZVN-TV, to high-definition ENG with 21 JVC GY-HM790 ProHD cameras. Both stations serve the growing Fort Myers/Naples market and operate from the same facility.



As part of its transition to full HD, Waterman also purchased nine GY-HM790 cameras for the WBBH and WZVN studios. The company also purchased six JVC GY-HM100 compact ProHD camcorders for one-person ENG operations. Most assignments are covered with a reporter and photographer, but some basic stories are covered with only a reporter and the handheld camcorder.



Waterman owns WBBH and has an LMA with WZVN, which is owned by Montclair Communications, Inc.Billings said sometimes footage is shared between newscasts, but each station has its own studio and news crews. The GY-HM790s in the field are equipped with Fujinon 17x HD lenses, and photographers from both stations get great results.



