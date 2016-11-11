Watch Now: NATE Publishes Video on Anchor Corrosion

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has published a video showing how tower anchors corrode and ways to protect them.

“Anchor corrosion is an out-of-sight, out-of-mind issue that plagues towers all across the country. Over time, and in the right condition, anchors can corrode and can ultimately lead to a tower collapse,” the beginning of the video informs us.

Several techniques to protect an anchor are talked about, those include choosing an optimal soil condition, using epoxy coatings on anchors or encasing an anchor in concrete, to name a few. How to rate the severity of an anchor site is also explored.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio Magazine.