Washington Post’s Arc Publishing Tool Added by Trio of Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—Arc Publishing, the digital platform for content publishing from the Washington Post, is increasing its reach in the broadcast industry with the announcement that is has licensed its technology to Gray Television, Cox Media Group and Oregon Public Broadcasting. Arc now helps with digital experiences and content creation for more than 200 broadcast stations in the U.S. and Europe.

The trio of broadcasters will use Arc’s full suite of editorial tools, including its advanced video capabilities. This includes a collaboration with Amazon Web Services that provides AWS Media Services for video asset management and the ability to set up live video channels or clip and edit live and on-demand video in real time for immediate distribution.

Other features that are a part of Arc designed specifically for broadcasters are adding graphics to live video, autoclipping content for use in different stories and dynamically inserting ads into digital video streams. Multinational broadcasters can offer digital rights management and the ability to target content to publish in specific time zones. For newsrooms, Arc also has Broadcast, a live video app for streaming high-quality live video to multiple sites and social platforms simultaneously.

Arc will now be available for Gray Television’s stations and digital properties in 93 TV markets, Cox’s 71 stations and digital properties across 16 markets and Oregon Public Broadcasting’s radio and TV stations across the Pacific Northwest.