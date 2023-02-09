VSF Releases Spec for the Use of Wireguard VPN in RIST Devices

The Video Services Forum (VSF), has announced a new specification for the RIST protocol (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport) that allows for the use of Wireguard VPN in RIST devices. This feature, detailed in TR-06-4 Part 2, is the second release in a series of ancillary features for RIST specifications.

Wireguard VPN has been selected as an off-the-shelf alternative to transport RIST Simple Profile (VSF TR-06-1) or unencrypted RIST Advanced Profile (VSF TR-06-3) streams. Wireguard sessions can also be used to carry non-RIST data for in-band control or other purposes. Additionally, Wireguard can also support IP Multicast, if configured to do so. Technical recommendations are freely available from the VSF website for all to download and make use of.

The RIST protocol has been designed as a reliable, low-latency video contribution transport over the Internet. It is typically used for professional media workflows, such as news and sports contribution, remote production, affiliate distribution and primary distribution. Developed with multi-vendor interoperability as its key objective, RIST provides a technically robust transport solution regardless of the application, use case, or environment it is deployed in.

Ciro Noronha, CTO, Cobalt Digital and RIST Forum President, commented: "For some time, the RIST Advanced Profile has been a novel way to provide a VPN service, but for some applications, offering a standard off-the-shelf VPN is more desirable. The Wireguard VPN has been selected by the RIST Activity Group as the recommended alternative. RIST was launched to address compatibility issues in video transport and this update furthers enhances its interoperability and functionality.”

The VSF will be holding its annual technical conference and exposition, VidTrans, in Marina Del Ray Feb. 28-March 2. RIST representatives will be exploring the technical benefits and latest developments of the protocol during the event, in a series of demos.

