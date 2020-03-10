Vizrt Reiterates its Commitment to 2020 NAB Show

BERGEN, Norway—While reports of exhibitors backing out of the upcoming NAB Show are occurring on an almost daily basis, one major exhibitor says it stays committed to being in Las Vegas next month.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Steve Wind-Mozley, CMO of Vizrt Group, said the company’s priority was the safety of its employees, customers, partners colleagues and family members.

Here is his statement in full:

"COVID-19 is a serious threat to the health and well-being of many, with the elderly and vulnerable particularly at risk. For Vizrt Group, like many other organizations, the safety of all our people, be they customers, partners, colleagues or family members is of paramount importance.

We say that people are our superpower, and we mean it. People, in the form of our engineers, create our products that other people, in the shape of our customers, use to help inform another group of people, their audiences, about the world. And right now this is a major story and information about can help save lives and keep others safe from harm.

Vizrt Group is committed to supporting our customers and our partners during these challenging times precisely because we passionately believe that our customers, as the world’s storytellers, have a vital role to play today.

Our people share this belief. We are working to ensure we can continue to connect with our customers to help them utilize IP-based software-defined visual storytelling to keep their worlds informed. If our customers want to meet us at shows like NAB, then we plan on being there. Of course we will continue to monitor the situation and will abide by the latest health authority guidance to keep all our people safe.

We know that not all of our amazing customers will be able to, or will want to, attend the show, so we will bring the show to them via VizrTV and NewTekTV. As a global organization, we have friends and colleagues in the most affected areas, as have many of our customers and partners, so we know that we are all in this together. We will not opt out of the global community we serve, so whilst we respect the difficult decisions some of our industry colleagues have made with regards to show attendance, we choose a different path. We remain focused on supporting our customers to the best of our ability and if that means greeting them on our booth at NAB and it’s safe to do so, we’ll have the coffee on.

We are Vizrt Group and we are here to support the industry, be that online or in-person. Let’s take care of all of our people and help keep the world informed."