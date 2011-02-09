Verizon loses round in net-neutrality challenge

Verizon suffered a minor defeat last week when a U.S. appeals court denied the company’s request to have a specific court panel consider its appeal of the FCC’s new net-neutrality order.

The company was seeking to have its appeal heard by the same judges who last year said the FCC lacked the authority to stop Comcast from preventing or throttling back access to certain peer-to-peer streaming sites.

Verizon will continue with its appeal using normal channels, the company said.