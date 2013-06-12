U.S. tablet owners to increase to 130 million next year, says Parks Associates

The popularity of watching video on media tablets will help to drive the number of U.S. tablet users to grow 61 percent from 2013 to 2014 to more than 130 million people, according to a new forecast from Parks Associates.

The forecast is part of a new white paper from Parks Associates and mPortal, "Enabling Connected Media Experiences: Mastering Video Delivery, User Engagement, and Monetization Strategies," released at The Cable Show in Washington, D.C., this week.

"Tablet adoption, now close to 50 percent of all U.S. broadband households, increases demand for mobile video and content services," said Heather Way, senior research analyst, Parks Associates. "Our research finds 44 percent of tablet owners increased their video usage on the device over the past year. Content owners and service providers have the dual challenges of managing video delivery and discovery on multiple platforms while also improving consumer engagement."

Parks Associates research shows a growing number of TV viewers are using smartphones and tablets to engage in other activities, such as reading tweets, looking for more information about a show and shopping, while watching shows on a TV set. This is particularly true among viewers who are under 30 years of age.

The research also reveals growth in smart TVs, which will exceed 50 percent of all U.S. broadband households, also opens new avenues for video delivery and consumer engagement.