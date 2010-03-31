U.S. DOC Official Addresses NAB Show



Assistant Secretary of Commerce & Director General Suresh Kumar, a top official from the U.S. Department of Commerce, will discuss President Obama’s National Export Initiative at the NAB Show. Kumar’s address will focus on how the International Trade Administration and the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service are supporting efforts to reach the President’s goal of doubling exports in five years and supporting 2 million jobs. The session is part of the DOC’s Showtime Program at the Las Vegas event, and will take place Wednesday, April 14.



Kumar will present an overview of the government programs and assistance available to U.S. companies interested in expanding exports into new markets. His experience includes 15 years as a popular news and sports anchor on national television in India and 30 years as an international businessman culminating in his tenure as head of Worldwide Pharmaceuticals for Johnson & Johnson.



Kumar oversees the U.S & Foreign Commercial Service. The worldwide network of the USFCS extends to 109 offices across the U.S and 127 offices overseas in 77 countries. USFCS is the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Government that supports and provides customized solutions to U.S. businesses so that they can compete and win in the global marketplace.



The NAB Show has been selected by the U.S. Commercial Service to participate in the International Buyer Program. Through the IBP program and its globally integrated network, the U.S. Commercial Service helps small and medium-sized U.S. businesses expand their global reach and awareness.



Twenty-four officers from U.S. posts around the world will be available at the NAB Show to assist U.S. companies with their export needs. Another large delegation of private sector leaders will be escorting international delegations to the NAB Show, with representation from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Nordic Region, Philippines, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam.



