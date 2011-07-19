U.S. consumers buy 1.75 million Blu-ray 3-D discs in first year of availability, says IHS Screen Digest

The popularity of 3-D entertainment delivered to the home on BD3D Blu-ray Discs appeared to be strong with purchases during the first 12 months of availability registering 1.75 million units, according to new research from IHS Screen Digest.

The research, part of IHS Screen Digest’s “Life in 3D: BD3D’s First Year of Sales” report, also reveals that during the same period, consumers took home an additional 1.7 million units as part of deals that bundled hardware and software.

According to the report, the total for the period from June 22, 2010, to June 21, 2011, includes 1.59 million BD3D feature films sold in the United States and 161,700 non-feature units. The findings are based on an IHS analysis of Nielsen VideoScan point-of-sale data.

Another 1.7 million BD3D discs were delivered to U.S. consumers through hardware bundling deals during the same period, bringing the total to 3.5 million, IHS estimates.

A total of 93 BD3D titles were expected for release in the United States during 2010 and 2011, the first two calendar years of the format’s availability. In comparison, 448 Blu-ray titles were released during that format’s first two years in the market.