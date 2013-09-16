Upgraded Cineflex HiDEF Offers 4K Formats

FAIRFAX, VA. — General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies announced that the upgraded Cineflex HiDEF stabilized camera system now has the option to be integrated with a Red Dragon or Arri Alexa XT M, in addition to the previously available Sony HDC-2500.



Current Cineflex HiDEF owners also have the option to upgrade their legacy camera systems to the new design, including a complete system refresh to factory standards.



The new Cineflex HiDEF represents the first 4K camera system available in the Cineflex family of products. The enhanced system design has a five-axis, gyro-stabilized assembly and incorporates fiber-optic technology to ensure compatibility with ultra-HD formats and enable the continued expansion of the system.